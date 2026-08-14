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The Outlet

CHI figures show drop in children waiting for spinal surgery

The number of children waiting for spinal surgery reduced to 199 last month.

New figures from Children’s Health Ireland say the average wait time for an outpatient department appointment is just under four months, down from nearly seven and a half at the same time in 2025.

CHI says its overall aim is to reduce waiting time for patients.

Co-Lead of the Paediatric Advocacy Group for Children with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, Amanda Coughlan says while she welcomes any decline, there are still a large number of children waiting:

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