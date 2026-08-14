Diversions to be in place as A5 section is resurfaced

A £615,000 plan has been announced to resurface a section of the A5 at Beltany Road.

Just over a kilometre of the road will be treated from the Castletown Road to the Mellon Road.

The works are due to commence on Monday will an expected completion date of August 31st.

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(Diversion information)

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement temporary traffic management arrangements, from 17 August 2026 until 31 August 2026, as detailed below:

A lane closure will operate daily between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday 17 August 2026 to Saturday 22 August 2026.

A daily road closure will be operational from Monday 24 August 2026 until Friday 28 August 2026 between the hours 7.30am to 6.30pm.

A road closure will be operational on Saturday 29th August between the hours 7.30am to 4.00pm.

A road closure will be operational on Monday 31st August between the hours 7.30am to 6.30pm

The carriageway will be re-opened to traffic each evening and all day each Sunday.

During the road closure period, signed diversionary routes will be in place via:

Diversion Northbound (to Strabane): B50 Gillygooley Road – B50 Omagh Road – Main Street, Drumquin – B50 Castlederg Road – B50 Drumquin Road – B72 Castlegore Road, B72 Lower Strabane Road, Castlederg – B72 Strabane Road – B72 Fyfin Road to A5

Diversion Southbound (to Omagh): B46 Plumbridge Road – B46 Killymore Road B48 – Gortin – Glenpark Road – B46 Gortin Road – U1528 Strathroy Road – B48 Strathroy Link Road – B48 Derry Road to A5.

During the daily road closures from Monday 24 August 2026 until Monday 31 August 2026 between the hours 7.30am to 6.30pm, motorists wishing to access the Ulster American Folk Park should follow the Northbound diversion and use the A5 from Newtownstewart.

The carriageway will be re-open to traffic at 4pm on Saturday 29th August at 4pm to facilitate normal access to the Ulster American Folk Park for its 50th Anniversary Concert.

Motorists wishing to access the Sperrin Restaurant and Mountjoy Service Station during the road closures should use the Southbound diversion and use the A5 route from Omagh.