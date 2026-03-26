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The Score – 26/03/26

This week on The Score…

Gavin Cullen joins us to talk all things soccer in a big week for Irish football and, in local soccer, we’ll hear from Kerrykeel manager __ after they sealed promotion to the Donegal League Premier Division.

In GAA, we get the thoughts of Donegal captain Michael Langan ahead of Sunday’s National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park, while Donegal hurling manager Mickey McCann look will look ahead to their D3 league final on Saturday in Aughrim…

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