“We’re going to Croke Park to win the game” – Michael Langan

Donegal will face All-Ireland Champions Kerry in the National Football League Division 1 Final on Sunday afternoon at Croke Park.

The previous meeting of these two behemoths at GAA HQ was, of course, last July’s All-Ireland Final where a traumatic afternoon for Donegal supporters ended in a 1-26 to 0-19 defeat.

A league win over The Kingdom in Ballyshannon in February did little to banish the demons of that day last summer, but this weekend represents the opportunity to get one over on Kerry.

A walk up the Hogan Stand steps to lift national silverware at the hands of Jack O’Connor’s side would surely signal an over-turning of a shiny new leaf this Sunday.

Jim McGuinness recently named Michael Langan and Shane O’Donnell as his joint-captains – St Michael’s man Langan says the focus is very much on winning the game…