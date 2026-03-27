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Almost 1,600 children awaiting early years places in Donegal – ECI

Early Childhood Ireland says 57% of adults in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan believe the government is not doing enough to address a shortage of early years places.

The finding is contained in the group’s annual barometer, as government figures show up to 1,567 Donegal children are awaiting places in facilities in the county.

Director of Policy Frances Byrne says without better pay and conditions for the workforce, capacity cannot increase, and waiting lists will remain a reality for thousands of children and families……………

 

 

You can access the barometer HERE

 

 

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