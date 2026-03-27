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Assembly members’ St Patrick’s Day Brussels engagements were very positive – Ferguson

A Sinn Fein member has told the Assembly at Stormont that there’s been very positive engagement between all parties and members of the European Parliament and EU Commission in Brussels.

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson was part of a deputation from the Assembly and Executive which travelled to Brussels for a series of engagements around St Patrick’s Day.

She said while the political views of the various members of the delegation were very different, this highlights what can be achieved when they work together……….

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