Bereaved mother says her family has had no contact regarding latest Creeslough planning decision

Donegal County Council has granted conditional planning permission for a shop and forecourt close to the site of the Creeslough tragedy over three years ago.

Ten lives were lost when the explosion happened, among them was 14-year-old Leona Harper, who was buying ice cream with her friend.

Her mother Donna says the first they and other families knew of the decision was when they were contacted by the media, and they have had no contact from Donegal County Council.

She says even if a memorial garden is developed on the site of the explosion itself, it will be very difficult for her with a replica of the site of her daughter’s death in plain view close by.

However, she says they’ve not had the chance to articulate that to the council..…..