Donegal born senator welcomes downward trend in crime figures

A Donegal born senator says there’s still more work to do, despite the drop in burglary and robbery.

CSO crime figures yesterday showed burglary has fallen by 13 per cent and robbery by 11 per cent nationally, but the figures have remained unchanged in Donegal.

Fianna Fail Senator Robbie Gallagher says gardai need continued support to keep up the improvement in crime rates, and while he’s noticing an increase in garda numbers on the streets of the capital, he wants to see that extended into rural areas……..