Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Homelessness increases once again in February

 

There has been another slight increase in the number of homeless people both regionally and nationally in the latest Government homelessness report.

Figures from the Department of Housing show 165 adults in the North West were homeless at the end of February, an increase of seven on January’s figure of 158.

Of those, 45 were in Donegal, an increase of three on January’s figure.

29 families in the North West were registered as homeless at the end of last month, down two from January.

The number of dependent children in need of accommodation fell by two to 63, on January’s total.

Nationally, 17,308 people were recorded as being homeless at the end of February, an increase of 1.146% on January.

Of those, 5,457 were children, representing an increase of 2.63% month on month.

The full report can be found HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Hm3
News, Top Stories

Homelessness increases once again in February

27 March 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with Amy Doherty murder

27 March 2026
Screenshot 2026-03-27 124605
News, Audio, Top Stories

Different communities to be brought together through a shared interest in the Irish language

27 March 2026
ECI
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 1,600 children awaiting early years places in Donegal – ECI

27 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Hm3
News, Top Stories

Homelessness increases once again in February

27 March 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with Amy Doherty murder

27 March 2026
Screenshot 2026-03-27 124605
News, Audio, Top Stories

Different communities to be brought together through a shared interest in the Irish language

27 March 2026
ECI
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 1,600 children awaiting early years places in Donegal – ECI

27 March 2026
ambulances
News, Top Stories

SIPTU Survey finds National Ambulance Service unsatisfied with HSE

27 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, News, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 27/03/26

27 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube