Homelessness increases once again in February

There has been another slight increase in the number of homeless people both regionally and nationally in the latest Government homelessness report.

Figures from the Department of Housing show 165 adults in the North West were homeless at the end of February, an increase of seven on January’s figure of 158.

Of those, 45 were in Donegal, an increase of three on January’s figure.

29 families in the North West were registered as homeless at the end of last month, down two from January.

The number of dependent children in need of accommodation fell by two to 63, on January’s total.

Nationally, 17,308 people were recorded as being homeless at the end of February, an increase of 1.146% on January.

Of those, 5,457 were children, representing an increase of 2.63% month on month.

The full report can be found HERE