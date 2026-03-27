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Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, March 27th

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, March 27th:

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Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, March 27th

27 March 2026
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McConalogue to hold public meetings on sport facilities funding

27 March 2026
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Homelessness increases once again in February

27 March 2026
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Man in Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with Amy Doherty murder

27 March 2026
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