Man in Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with Amy Doherty murder

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court today charged with the murder of Amy Doherty on March 21.

Connor McNamee (30) a welder of Meehan’s Terrace in Derry is charged with the murder of Amy Doherty on March 21.

Amy Doherty a 28-year-old mother of two was found at her home in Summer Meadow Mews and she died a short time later.

McNamee was further charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely a kitchen knife on the same date as well as possessing class A drugs.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

The accused appeared by Sightlink in a wheelchair.

He spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that there would be no bail application.

He said that this was ‘clearly a very tragic case involving the death of a mother of two young children’ and said he would be seeking a psychiatric report for his client.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan gave her condolences to the friends and family of the victim.

McNamee will appear again on April 23.