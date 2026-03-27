Man in Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with Amy Doherty murder

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court today charged with the murder of Amy Doherty on March 21.
Connor McNamee (30) a welder of Meehan’s Terrace in Derry is charged with the murder of Amy Doherty on March 21.
Amy Doherty a 28-year-old mother of two was found at her home in Summer Meadow Mews and she died a short time later.
McNamee was further charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely a kitchen knife on the same date as well as possessing class A drugs.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges.
The accused appeared by Sightlink in a wheelchair.
He spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that there would be no bail application.
He said that this was ‘clearly a very tragic case involving the death of a mother of two young children’ and said he would be seeking a psychiatric report for his client.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan gave her condolences to the friends and family of the victim.
McNamee will appear again on April 23.