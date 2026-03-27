McConalogue to hold public meetings on sport facilities funding

Minister of State at the Department of Sport is to hold several public meetings in the coming weeks to discuss the Community Sports Facilities Fund.

The Lake of Shadows Hotel in Buncrana is the venue for the event on Monday, March 30th at 6 pm, while the evening for clubs in the Letterkenny-Milford and Stranorlar Electoral Areas will be held in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny on Wednesday, April 1st at 7.30 pm.

This aim of the planned investment is to assist in the development or refurbishment of sports facilities and the provision of sports equipment.

The most recent round of funding provided a maximum of €200,000 per club.

He says he expects the scale of investment to be similar this year: