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Over 150 turn out for Carndonagh vigil to remember Amy Doherty

 

Over 150 people gathered outside the Lifeline Inishowen premises in Carndonagh last night for a candlelit vigil in solidarity with the family and friends of Amy Doherty who was murdered in Derry last weekend, and over 60 other women killed on both sides of the border over the past six years.

Eleanor Lamb of Lifeline Inishowen supported the North’s Justice Minister Naomi Long’s call for attitudinal changes, but stressed that in particular, the change has to happen among men……

 

Cllr Joy Beard told the gathering that domestic violence can never be accepted, and people cannot stay silent…………..

Local Cllr Albert Doherty said it was very important that people came out in the cold and wind to make a very strong statement.

He stressed the need to support organisations such as Lifeline Inishowen, which he said do very important work…….

 

 

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