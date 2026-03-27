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Review of IS 456 should be completed next month

It’s emerged the National Standards Authority of Ireland review of IS:456, which was to have been completed and published by Tuesday next will now be delayed until sometime in April.

That was relayed to Donegal Deputy Charles Ward in the Dail.

He pressed for progress on schemes to remediate social homes, schools and creches affected by defective concrete.

Tanaiste Simon Harris responded that the Department of Education is working on a scheme for schools, and discussions are continuing with a number of creches, including one in Raphoe.

Deputy Ward said the reality is children are being sent from one unsafe environment to another…………..

 

 

Listen to the full discussion here –

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