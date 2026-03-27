SIPTU Survey finds National Ambulance Service unsatisfied with HSE

A recent survey of SIPTU members in the National Ambulance Service found that 78% of respondents have a lack of confidence in the HSE’s ability to address welfare and health and safety concerns highlighted by staff.

As part of a survey of more than 850 members, the majority of respondents indicated that they did not have confidence that welfare and safety issues would be dealt with by the HSE fairly and promptly. This emphasises the position of SIPTU representatives who have argued that complaints can take an unreasonable amount of time to be dealt with, leaving members continuing to face the problems raised.

SIPTU Ambulance Sector Organiser, John McCamley, says that they are calling on the HSE and National Ambulance Service to address the concerns. He added that morale is at an all-time low within the National Ambulance Service, and that Donegal in particular, as a rural area, needs to receive a boost in staff numbers. He added that the issues are leading to members taking action.