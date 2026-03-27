Temporary water supply to be enhanced on Gola Island

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that work will take place next week on Gola Island to enhance the Alternative Water Supply currently serving the community there.

A temporary water storage tank and small booster pump will be installed on the island pier, with Donegal County Council’s existing facilities on the pier being used to pump water directly to properties.

This water must be boiled before consumption.

Uisce Eireann says it remains committed to repairing of the permanent public water supply pipeline, which was damaged last year.

Today, local Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig and others are travelling to the island with Uisce Eireann personnel to examine how best that can be done…….