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“The aim was to avoid relegation” – Kerry boss Jack O’Connor looks ahead to Donegal reunion

Kerry Manager Jack O’Connor

Kerry Manager Jack O’Connor says the aim at the start of the year was the avoid the drop to Division 2 of the National Football League.

As it turns out, Kerry have had a solid campaign, being beaten just once, and have a Division 1 League Final to look forward to this coming Sunday.

That defeat came to Donegal in Ballyshannon last month and it is Jim McGuinness’ side who stand between themselves and more silverware on Sunday.

O’Connor says Donegal “have weapons all over the pitch” and, as usual, will be a difficult obstacle to overcome at GAA HQ…

 

We’ll have live coverage of Sunday’s Division 1 Final with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney.

Throw-in is at 4pm at Croke Park.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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