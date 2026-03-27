The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep12: The McCrossan Journey – A Story of Resilience and Community

, was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder just a year later.

soon became a dual battle when their four-year-old son,

In this episode, Gary and Patrice McCrossan share the raw reality of navigating two simultaneous cancer battles. From aggressive treatments in Ireland to a life-changing medical journey to the Princess Máxima Center in the Netherlands, this is a testament to a family’s unbreakable strength.

Key Chapters of the Journey:

The Dual Diagnosis: Patrice’s fight with AML and Zach’s diagnosis of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

The Utrecht Mission: Why the family traveled to the Netherlands in June 2025 for a specialized stem cell transplant.

A Community Rises: How St. Johnston and Donegal rallied to raise over €160,000 to keep the family together abroad.

The Ultimate Milestone: March 2026—the emotional moment Zach puts on his schoolbag for his first day at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál.

“Schoolbag on his back and the whole future ahead of him… today felt like the start of something new.”