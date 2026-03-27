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The Greg Hughes Show Friday 27/03/26

Today’s episode is a packed one, featuring a deep dive into the week’s biggest headlines with our Friday Panel and moving personal stories from across the Northwest.

The Friday Panel

Joining Greg to navigate the complex issues of the week:

  • John McAteer: Editor of the Tirconaill Tribune

  • India Kennedy: Campaigns and Events Director, Ógra Fianna Fáil

  • Karoline Sweeney: President of the Letterkenny Chamber

On the Agenda:

  • National & Global Affairs: Analysis of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and a look at the latest Government measures aimed at tackling the rising cost of living.

  • A Call for Change: In the devastating wake of the murder of Amy Doherty, the panel discusses what urgent steps must be taken to address the crisis of domestic violence in Ireland.

  • The €2.24bn Question: With the National Children’s Hospital missing its 18th completion deadline, we ask: Is the “fixed-price” contract model fundamentally broken?

Also on Today’s Show

  • The Greg Hughes Podcast Preview: Greg sits down with Gary and Patrice McCrosson for a candid conversation ahead of this week’s new podcast release.

  • Creeslough Planning Concerns: Donna Harper joins us to share her reaction to the news that planning permission has been granted for a new shop and forecourt adjacent to the site of the Creeslough tragedy.

  • Behind the Walls: Donna Marie Doherty presents a special feature on life and reform inside Magilligan Prison.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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