“We should never have let them back into the game” – Coleman gutted after Czechia defeat

Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman was gutted after his side’s dream of reaching the World Cup Finals came to an end in dramatic circumstances in Prague.

The Irish lost 4-3 to Czechia on penalties in Prague, after the game finished 2-2 following extra time.

Ireland were three minutes away from going through in the regulation time, having been 2-1 up, thanks to a Troy Parrott penalty and an own goal. But Ladislav Krejci headed in to level the game and send it to extra time.

Caoimhin Kelleher did keep out one of the spot kicks, but ultimately, Finn Azaz and Alan Browne did not convert theirs, and so Czechia progress to play Denmark to see who gets through to the World Cup after the Danes thumped North Macedonia 4-0.

The Irish had led 2-0 during the first half before conceding a penalty after Ryan Manning had fouled Krejci and Patrik Schick scored from the spot.

For Coleman, it was a hugely disappointing outcome, as you can hear when he spoke with Ben Symes after the game.