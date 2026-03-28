Clocks go forward overnight to mark the start of Daylight Savings Time

We’ll have an hour less in bed tonight.
The clocks will ‘spring forward’ by one hour at 1am.
There have been repeated calls for daylight savings – which came into effect here 110 years ago – to be ditched.
These people have mixed opinions:
We’ll have an hour less in bed tonight.
The clocks will ‘spring forward’ by one hour at 1am.
There have been repeated calls for daylight savings – which came into effect here 110 years ago – to be ditched.
These people have mixed opinions:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland