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NIFL Champ: Wins for ‘Stute & Limavady

Institute have secured a 2-1 win away to Dundela in the NIFL Championship Relegation Group this afternoon.

A first-half own goal had the Derry-based side a goal up at the break and Man Of The Match Callum Deery netted in the second half to claim a big three points.

In the Promotion Group, Limavady United were 1-0 winners away to Loughgall to go top of the table.

A first-half strike from John Butcher gave the away side the win and, with Annagh losing 1-0 to Newington, Limavady are now three points clear at the summit of the NIFL Championship.

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