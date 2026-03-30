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Cancer campaigner says people will protest in Dublin if flights issue isn’t resolved this week

The government is being warned if the previous Donegal Dublin flight schedule doesn’t get restored in the coming days, people will take to the streets of Dublin.

The previous Donegal–Dublin PSO flight schedule has ended, with a new timetable now in place.

It means the midday flight, used by many for essential same-day medical travel, is no longer available.

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services are demanding urgent action from Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien, who indicated last week he believes he will be in a position to confirm a positive outcome very soon.

Mary Coyle, Director at Donegal Cancer Flights and Services, says it can’t come quick enough:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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