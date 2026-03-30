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Donegal Ladies league final fixed for Clones

The Lidl National League Division 1 Final between Cork and Galway has been fixed for the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The match will throw in at 5pm on Saturday April 11th.

The Division 2 Final between Cavan and Donegal will take place on the same day in Clones at 3pm.

Donegal reach the final by beating Wexfor 0-11 to 0-3 on Sunday.

Roisin Rodgers & James Daly react as Donegal Ladies defeat Wexford in Letterkenny

On Sunday April 12th the Division 3 Final sees Antrim v Louth clash with no venue or time confirmed yet.

Carlow will play Leitrim at Grant Heating St Brendan’s Park on the same day but no throw-in time has been revealed.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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