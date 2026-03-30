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Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, March 30th

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, March 30th

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Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, March 30th

30 March 2026
Fish-Fishing-Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

SIA welcomes new EU mackerel agreement

30 March 2026
donegal airport
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PSO contract motion passes at Donegal County Council

30 March 2026
mcgarv fouling
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Cllr urges dog owner responsibility on Rathmullan beach

30 March 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, March 30th

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