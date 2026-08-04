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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Buncrana

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred at Lisowen Green, Ardaravan, Buncrana between 11pm and 11.15pm on Friday the 31st of July.

A man was walking home when he is believed to have been assaulted by another man who was not known to him.

He sustained injuries, none of which are life threatening in nature.

An appeal has been made to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

Those who travelled in the area at that time are asked to make footage available to investigating Gardaí.

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