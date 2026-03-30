Michael Langan nominated for Player of the Week

Michael Langan has been nominated for GAA’s Player of the Week along with Ruairí Kinsella Meath, Daniel Guinness Down, and Carlow’s Conor Doyle.

An influential figure in Donegal’s encouraging Allianz Football League Division One campaign, joint campaign Michael Langan was at his brilliant best against Kerry.

Langan supplied 0-6 and leadership throughout the game for Jim McGuinness’ in-form team.

The St Michael’s man is also named on the Team of the Week with fellow county players Max Campbell and Caolan McColgan.