Club of the Year award for Finn Valley

Finn Valley AC has been named as the Athletics Ireland Juvenile Cross Country Club of the Year for 2025.

It is the second year in a row for Finn Valley AC to take the title.

Club chairman, Dermot McGranaghan said the award is a massive achievement – and a direct reflection of the commitment, dedication and standards set by their cross country coaches and athletes.

The club will now be officially presented with the Kennedy Cup again at a function for the Athletics Ireland Juvenile Star Awards at the Mullingar Park Hotel on April 18.