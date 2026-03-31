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Councillors push for Finner Camp air ambulance trial

It has been proposed that Finner Camp in Donegal be considered as a base for a dedicated air ambulance service.

At yesterday’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr Michael McClafferty called on the council to write to Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill requesting that Donegal be included in plans for the service.

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Michael Boyle, who said there could be cooperation with Sligo and Leitrim councils, with Finner Camp serving as a base to benefit all three areas.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says at the very least, a six-month trial should be considered:

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