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Defence Forces say all Irish UNIFIL personnel are safe, and morale among them is high

 

The UN Security Council is to hold an emergency session on the killing of three peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon.

It comes as Israel expands it’s invasion of the region, with evacuation orders for six new villages.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee says Irish peacekeepers in the region are safe and accounted for but the recent escalation is deeply worrying………

The defence forces say morale is high among Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon.

The mission, which is due to be halted at the end of this year, has found itself at the heart of clashes between Israeli troops and Iran backed Hezbollah fighters.

Defence Forces spokesperson Commandant Alex Quigley says Irish troops in Southern Lebanon are well prepared to operate in such environments…………

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