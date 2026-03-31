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Driver asked to come forward after fence was damaged in Ramelton

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in connection with an incident of criminal damage at Meenatole, Ramelton between 3.30 and 5.20 on Tuesday evening last.

The fence of a house in that area was damaged between those times by a vehicle.

In the first instance, gardai are appealing to the driver in question to get in touch with them in Milford on 074-9153060.

They are also seeking dash-cam footage from that area from between those times.

Anyone with footage or information is being asked to contact them.

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