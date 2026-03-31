Gardai investigate criminal damage incident in Donneyloop

Gardaí are investigating after the conservatory window of a house was smashed in the area of Doneyloop, Castlefin a week ago on Sunday.

The window was smashed with a rock between 8pm and 8.05pm. A vehicle was heard leaving the area following the incident, and it is believed to have travelled in the

direction of Clady.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled on the road through Doneyloop from the Alt to Clady between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on that date

with a dash-cam to make the footage available to them.

If anyone observed any type of suspicious activity or vehicles in the area on that date, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.