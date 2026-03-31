Gardai warn of distraction burglary threat

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a wallet from a lorry in the early hours of Saturday morning on Letterkenny’s Neil T Blaney Road.

At approximately 3.40am, a delivery driver was unloading the lorry at a business when he noticed the driver’s door had been opened and his wallet stolen from the cab while he had been busy at the rear of the vehicle.

The wallet was found later, minus a sum of cash in US dollars and South African Rand.

Gardai are appealing for information.

Meanwhile, gardai are urging people to be aware of the risk of distraction burglaries.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Garda Grainne Doherty said while there haven’t been recent reports in Donegal, there’s been a rise in such incidents across the state…………..