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New tourism platform for Sliabh Liag launched

Picture: Sliabh Liag Anglers Association Facebook

A new tourism platform aimed at helping visitors to Sliabh Liag has been launched.

This platform is designed to bring together accommodation booking, activities, food, and local attractions into one place.

It also includes a Build Your Trip feature, which will give users the ability to craft their own itinerary.

This is an attempt to keep people in the area for longer, as many tourists take in the views of the cliffs and leave.

The new platform connects visitors with local providers, and local businesses from across the peninsula are invited to join the platform.

This is the latest tourism platform to launch in Donegal ahead of the tourism season and follows Active Inishowen’s unveiling of its interactive online route planner for walkers and cyclists seeking to take in the Inishowen peninsula.

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