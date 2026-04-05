Derry youngster on bench for Arsenal against Southampton

Ceadach O’Neill was on the bench for Arsenal in last night’s clash with Southampton in the FA Cup Quarter Final at St. Mary’s.

The game didn’t go the way of The Gunners, but the Derry youngster is certainly making waves at The Emirates.

It’s his second time featuring among the substitutes for Mikel Arteta’s side in this season’s FA Cup and has impressed for the u21s – scoring twice in six games at the ripe age of 17.

The Northern Irish U17, U19 & U21 International played for local GAA club Kilrea GAC up until the age of 14 before focusing fully on soccer.

His big move to London came in 2024 when he signed for Arsenal from NIFL Premiership side Linfield.