Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Derry youngster on bench for Arsenal against Southampton

Derry youngster Ceadach O’Neill (Photo: Arsenal FC)

Ceadach O’Neill was on the bench for Arsenal in last night’s clash with Southampton in the FA Cup Quarter Final at St. Mary’s.

The game didn’t go the way of The Gunners, but the Derry youngster is certainly making waves at The Emirates.

It’s his second time featuring among the substitutes for Mikel Arteta’s side in this season’s FA Cup and has impressed for the u21s – scoring twice in six games at the ripe age of 17.

The Northern Irish U17, U19 & U21 International played for local GAA club Kilrea GAC up until the age of 14 before focusing fully on soccer.

His big move to London came in 2024 when he signed for Arsenal from NIFL Premiership side Linfield.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News

20-year-old man killed in County Antrim collision

5 April 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Fermanagh church vandalised in ‘sectarian hate crime’

5 April 2026
bank holiday
News, Audio

Calls for the Government to introduce more bank holidays in Ireland

5 April 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News

Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil receive boost in latest opinion poll

5 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News

20-year-old man killed in County Antrim collision

5 April 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Fermanagh church vandalised in ‘sectarian hate crime’

5 April 2026
bank holiday
News, Audio

Calls for the Government to introduce more bank holidays in Ireland

5 April 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News

Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil receive boost in latest opinion poll

5 April 2026
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Motorists escape injury following three-vehicle collision in Dunfanaghy

5 April 2026
speeding (2)
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny motorist detected travelling at 106km/hr in 60km/hr speed zone

5 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube