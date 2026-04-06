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Car seized after tax was found to be six years out of date

Gardai in Ballybofey have seized a car found parked on double yellow lines the early hours of this morning.
When they examined the car, they found the tax disc was six years out of date, and had no insurance or NCT. A fixed charge penalty notice will now be issued.
In a social media post tonight, Gardai say access to footpaths is vital for wheelchair users and pedestrians, whether with or without pushchairs. They say motorists should never block access, and always ensure that documents are in order when parked in a public place.
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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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