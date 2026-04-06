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Finn Harps forced to settle for draw after leading twice in Bray

Finn Harps and Bray Wanderers played out a 2-2 draw in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Carlisle Grounds this evening.

Harps took the lead on 18 minutes thanks to Conor Tourish’s third goal of the season and it remained that way until just after half-time when Bray got level through Sean Brennan.

Temi Ajibola had the away side ahead again on 58 minutes before Justin Ferizaj made it 2-2 with 17 minutes left.

In other games this evening, league-leaders Cork City came from 2-0 down to beat Kerry 4-2 at Turner’s Cross, Cobh Ramblers beat bottom-side Treaty United 4-0, Athlone were 2-0 winners at home to Longford and it finished scoreless between UCD and Wexford.

Finn Harps’ next assignment is a home fixture against Cobh this Friday.

 

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