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Police in Tyrone appealing for information following aggravated burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following an aggravated burglary in Tyrone yesterday evening.

Police received a report at around 11.30pm of an assault and burglary at a property in the Whitebridge area of Dungannon, which had occurred two hours earlier, at approximately 9.30pm.

It was reported that the injured party was parked in his van outside his home when a white van pulled up behind him.

When he got out of his van, he was then attacked by two males wearing dark clothing, balaclavas and gloves, who wrestled him to the ground and punched and kicked him to the head and body.

One of the males also hit him with a baseball bat.

He was then tied up while the men ransacked the house and van, with a quantity of cash taken, along with keys and a phone.

Police enquiries are ongoing and are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious or who has any information, including CCTV, dash-cam or other footage to get in touch via 101.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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