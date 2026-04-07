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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, April 7th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, April 7th

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, April 7th

7 April 2026
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Boil Water Notice issued for Gola Island

7 April 2026
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Investigation begins after death of a woman in Cavan

7 April 2026
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Concern over Primary teachers’ workload could see strike action

7 April 2026
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