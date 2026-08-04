Camera stolen in Dungloe holiday home burglary

Gardaí are seeking information in connection with a burglary that occurred at a holiday home in the area of Maghery, Dungloe between approximately 1am and 3am yesterday morning, during which time an unlocked house was entered and a number of items were disturbed within.

A black Canon G6400 camera was stolen during the course of the incident.

A number of the residents were expected home late and the door had been left unlocked for them by the others who were in bed at the time of the incident.

No damage was caused to any property.

Gardaí have made an appeal to anybody who may have travelled in that area with a dash-cam between those times to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Those with relevant information, are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Those who come across a similar camera for sale second-hand are asked to make investigating Gardaí aware.