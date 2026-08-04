Oil boiler stolen from house in Moville

Gardaí are investigating a theft incident that occurred in the area of Ard Foyle, Moville between 9am on Friday the 24th of July and 9am on Monday the 27th of July.

A Grant oil boiler was stolen from the back garden of a house in that area between those times.

Gardaí have appealed to anybody who may have observed any type of suspicious activity in that area between those times to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

Those who come across a similar item for sale on a second hand-basis are asked to make investigating Gardaí aware.