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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

17 arrested in Donegal on suspicion of drink or drug driving over weekend

17 drivers were arrested over the course of the weekend across Donegal on suspicion of drink or drug driving.

During the first half of 2026, an average of one driver was arrested by An Garda Síochána every hour of every day for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

That’s over 4,600 arrests between 1st January and 30th June 2026.

A number of road traffic related offences were also detected across the county over the course of the weekend.

18 vehicles (tractors, cars and e-scooters) were seized for various reasons such as no insurance, obstruction, no NCT, dangerous driving and from learner drivers who were driving while unaccompanied.

Gardaí are reminding all learner permit drivers that they must be accompanied by a qualified driver while driving.

A qualified driver is someone who has had a full, valid driving licence in the same vehicle category for a minimum of two years.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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