Tools stolen from a shed in Greencastle

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred at a property in the area of Stroove, Greencastle on Sunday the 26th of July between approximately 1am and 6am.

An unlocked shed at the rear of the property was entered and a number of tools were stolen from within including a Dewalt drill, a Bosch hammer drill and a number of smaller tools.

Gardaí have made an appeal to anyone who may have observed any type of suspicious activity, people or vehicles in that area in the early hours of that morning to get in touch with Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Those who come across similar tools for sale on a second-hand basis are asked that they make Gardaí aware to investigate further.

The following safety advice has also been issued to homeowners:

• Use quality locks on your garden shed and secure valuable property, tools, bikes etc. within. Always lock your shed when it is not being used or when it is unattended.

• Don’t make life easy for a burglar; safely store away ladders, tools etc.

• Property mark and photograph valuable possessions such as lawnmowers, bicyclesand expensive tools. Take a note of any serial numbers.

• Always report any type of suspicious activity you observe in your neighbourhood to Gardaí immediately.