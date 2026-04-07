The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 07/04/2026

In today’s program, we bring you a mix of community appeals, significant local investment news, and powerful personal stories. From the frontlines of national protests to the latest in Donegal cinema, here is what’s happening across the North West.

Protests over Rising Fuel Costs

As fuel prices continue to surge, we hear from local business owners and residents taking part in today’s ‘People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices’ protest in Sligo. With hauliers and families feeling the pinch, we discuss the calls for government intervention to curb the spiralling costs of petrol and diesel.

The Fight for Miscarriage Leave

Following new legislation in Northern Ireland, Tanya from Letterkenny joins us to share her own deeply personal experience. She backs the growing calls for the Republic to introduce paid leave for those who suffer a miscarriage, highlighting the need for workplace compassion and time to grieve.

In Today’s Show: