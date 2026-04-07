The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 07/04/2026

In today’s program, we bring you a mix of community appeals, significant local investment news, and powerful personal stories. From the frontlines of national protests to the latest in Donegal cinema, here is what’s happening across the North West.
Protests over Rising Fuel Costs
As fuel prices continue to surge, we hear from local business owners and residents taking part in today’s ‘People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices’ protest in Sligo. With hauliers and families feeling the pinch, we discuss the calls for government intervention to curb the spiralling costs of petrol and diesel.
The Fight for Miscarriage Leave
Following new legislation in Northern Ireland, Tanya from Letterkenny joins us to share her own deeply personal experience. She backs the growing calls for the Republic to introduce paid leave for those who suffer a miscarriage, highlighting the need for workplace compassion and time to grieve.
In Today’s Show:
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Newspaper Review: We take our daily dive into the headlines hitting the stands this morning.
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Stolen Tricolour Appeal: Cllr Jack Murray joins us to appeal for the return of a stolen tricolour flag in Inishowen. The flag holds immense sentimental value to the family, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.
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Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne is back for her weekly slot, updating us on the Easter road policing operations and local crime.
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Donegal on the Big Screen: Our own Shannen reviews ‘The Three Urns’, a whimsical new road-movie starring Ciarán Hinds. Filmed right here in Donegal, it’s set for cinema release this April.
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€3.5 Million for Finner Fire Station: Cllr Michael Naughton reacts to the major news that funding has been secured for a state-of-the-art Fire Station at Finner, which will serve the Bundoran and Ballyshannon communities.
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