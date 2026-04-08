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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, April 8th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, April 8th

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, April 8th

8 April 2026
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Man arrested following Derry incident charged to appear in court tomorrow

8 April 2026
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Calls for new modern Garda station in Carndonagh after car windows smashed

8 April 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
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Taoiseach claims most of the country do not support ongoing fuel protests

8 April 2026
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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, April 8th

8 April 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following Derry incident charged to appear in court tomorrow

8 April 2026
carndonagh smashed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for new modern Garda station in Carndonagh after car windows smashed

8 April 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach claims most of the country do not support ongoing fuel protests

8 April 2026
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Investigations begin into a suspected arson attack in Coleraine

8 April 2026
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Garda one of two due before Dublin District Court charged in connection with organised crime investigation

8 April 2026

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