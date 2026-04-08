More proactive approach to dereliction needed – Meehan

A more proactive approach is being called for in tackling derelict and vacant properties across Donegal.

Cllr Declan Meehan says regular surveys, along with better engagement with local communities and councillors, could ensure buildings are added to the Derelict Sites Register more quickly.

He says high vacancy levels are impacting town and village centres, with knock-on effects for housing and economic activity.

Cllr Meehan believes that while grants are positive for improving the situation there should be greater measured used if property owners don’t engage: