Blue Beyond Borders says Killybegs youth project has been a major success

Twenty local children in Killybegs aged from nine to their mid teens have spent the past week on an intensive EU funded course to learn more about their environment and history.

They’ve been involved in the Wild Shore Summer Camp, part of the Blue Beyond Borders environmental programme, with a certificate awarding ceremony this morning.

It’s been funded through a Donegal County Council Environmental programme backed by PEACEPLUS and led by Deele Community Anglers.

Jennifer Sweeney is the founder of the Wild Shore Summer Camp. She says it’s been a major success………….

Release in full –

Blue Beyond Borders Killybegs success

Over the past week a team of intrepid explorers has been learning all about local

biodiversity and the environment across Killybegs. Almost twenty young people have

been out and about on the Blue Beyond Borders environmental programme. Young

people have completed forest walks, learned about the effects of coastal erosion first

hand and found out more about what makes the Killybegs community and economy

so special. At the end of the programme they received their certificates of completion

at the Hub (Foresters Hall) where they were commended for their enthusiasm and

commitment to learning more about the natural environment surrounding them.

This has been an exciting opportunity for young people to try out different activities

and be part of a local movement to conserve and preserve biodiversity. A local team

has come together from The Forester’s Hall, Killybegs Tourism CLG and Wildshore

Summer Camps and other groups and businesses to highlight local environmental

opportunities and challenges.

This is an important element of the countywide

Peacebuilding Through the Environment programme – a project supported by

PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body

(SEUPB) and led by Deele Community Anglers CLG. Blue Beyond Borders is only

one of a series of locally led activities currently under development across the

county. Other exciting activities in the pipeline includes schools’ biodiversity

programmes, mens’ shed activities and other locally led environmental projects.

The Peacebuilding Through the Environment programme funded through Donegal

County Council’s €7.6 million PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan which

led to €200 000 being awarded to Deel Community Anglers CLG to deliver this

countywide element which has been funded under the Thriving and Peaceful

Communities theme.

If any local groups are interested in being part of this programme they should contact

Damien Devine on 0044 7582 790166 or Noelle Donnell on 00 447845516628 or

through the Deele Community Anglers Facebook page.