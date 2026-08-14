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The Outlet

New figures show waiting list length across LUH

New figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show waiting times at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The figures, which are correct as of July 30th, cover a number of different waiting lists, broken down by how long patients have been waiting.

There were 1,839 patients waiting for GI Endoscopy, with 1,431 waiting up to six months.

Fifteen patients had been waiting for more than 18 months.

The inpatient and day-case list stood at 3,733 patients, including 69 children.

2,561 patients had been waiting up to six months, 47 of those children, while 22 had been waiting more than 18 months. None of those waiting that long were children.

There were 207 patients waiting for inpatient day-case GI Endoscopy.

196 had been waiting up to six months, while two had been waiting more than 18 months.

There were 355 patients on the general inpatient day-case list.

284 had been waiting up to six months, while six patients had been waiting more than 18 months.

The largest waiting list was for outpatient appointments, with 14,290 patients waiting, including 1,105 children.

603 patients had been waiting more than 18 months, including seven children.

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