Former local election candidate speaks frankly about her experience

A Donegal woman who contested the 2019 local election in Donegal has spoken about the difficulty of being a first time candidate, saying it took a long time for her to recover from the experience.

Eimear McGuinness, the mart manager in Donegal Town, contested the Donegal Municipal District for Fianna Fail.

She was eliminated on the eighth count, with 631 votes.

Speaking on today’s Greg Hughes Show during a Friday panel discussion on the campaign to have more women elected, Eimear McGuinness said it was particularly difficult trying to get a foothold in a major national party……………