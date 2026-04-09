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‘Motability customers in the North are being treated as second class citizens’ – Aontú Representative

Motability customers in Northern Ireland are being treated as “second class citizens”.

That’s according to Aontú Representative Emmett Doyle, following the news that they will shortly face costs to bring their cars across the border.

The financial penalty, which comes into effect on July 1st, was revealed in a letter from the CEO of Motability Operations Andrew Miller to approximately 51,000 scheme customers in the North.

Mr Doyle says the charges are effectively a “blockade” for those wanting to travel over the border:

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